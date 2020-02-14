Draper Esprit’s (GROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 672 ($8.84) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 562.36 ($7.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 511.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.63).

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

