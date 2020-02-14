DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

DRDGOLD has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. DRDGOLD has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 307.7%.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 174,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.64 million, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of -0.14. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

