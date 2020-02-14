DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $9.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.75. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

DRD stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $417.64 million, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $30,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248,292 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 20.4% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,006,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 262.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 213,490 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

