DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of DTE Energy worth $95,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $134.15. 30,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,061. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

