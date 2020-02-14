Dusk Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $954,105.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $954,105.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,530,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

