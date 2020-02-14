DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 8,988,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,699. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.