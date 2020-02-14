DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 1.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

DXPE stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $610.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

