Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Volume of $63,477.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $179,341.00 and $63,477.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044964 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00453535 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005488 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012630 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 855,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,769 tokens. Dynamite's official website is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

