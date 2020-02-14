Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,263,780 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 7.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $152,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,300,496 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,633 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

