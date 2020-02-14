Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $298.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

