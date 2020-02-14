Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Twitter worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after acquiring an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,754,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.16 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,489. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

