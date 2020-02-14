Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,980 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Targa Resources worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

