Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $146.60 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,977,336 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 7.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $146,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

