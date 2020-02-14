Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ opened at $233.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $234.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

