Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $20.37 Million Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 731,809 shares during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners makes up 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3305 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

