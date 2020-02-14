Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $33.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 269.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $26.28.

