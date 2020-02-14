Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $61.04 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 657,565 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $61,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.