Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,514.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,431.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

