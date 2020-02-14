Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 58,086 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of BP Midstream Partners worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.45%.

Several analysts have commented on BPMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

