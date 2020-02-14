Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 633.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,200 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.