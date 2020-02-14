Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

