Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,091,509 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,091,509 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $70,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after buying an additional 1,053,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,990,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

