Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,533,287 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,533,287 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Plains GP worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

