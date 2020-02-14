Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 98,541 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,541 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 4.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $83,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

