Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

