Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 342,892 shares during the period. Noble Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6878 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

