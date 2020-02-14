Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.09.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 269,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

