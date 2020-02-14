eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.75

News articles about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted eBay’s score:

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.