Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $160.83 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

