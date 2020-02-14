Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

TSE EVT traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$109.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$100.30 and a 52 week high of C$117.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$109.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 600 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,389 shares in the company, valued at C$4,458,219.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,900 shares of company stock worth $199,099.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

