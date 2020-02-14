EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Volume Tops $473,082.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $473,082.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049300 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,423.26 or 1.01271446 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000676 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

