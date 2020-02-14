Edge Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $23,748.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, KuCoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.73 or 0.06201391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00128049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,003,115 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

