Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,808.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1,808.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

