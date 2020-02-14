Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC):

2/12/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/10/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

2/10/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Edgewell Personal Care was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Get Edgewell Personal Care Co alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.