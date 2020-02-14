Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Edison International worth $91,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1,444.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,157. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

