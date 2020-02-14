Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

