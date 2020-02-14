EHang (NASDAQ:EH) vs. Air France-KLM (NASDAQ:AFLYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -0.41% 7.97% 0.49% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $31.15 billion 0.14 $483.03 million $1.06 9.70 EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 1 3 5 0 2.44 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Air France-KLM presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than EHang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats EHang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2018, it operated fleet of 548 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

