Eidoo (EDO) Achieves Market Cap of $19.18 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $212,932.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,282,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,947,942 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.