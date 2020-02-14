Electra (ECA) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $6,050.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,521,514,303 coins and its circulating supply is 28,654,357,750 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

