Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $391,609.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, IDEX and TDAX. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, TDAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.