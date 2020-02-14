Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.50 million and $312,893.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,994,964,004 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptomate and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.