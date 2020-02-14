Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $99,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 281.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,210 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 569,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,754. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $60,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

