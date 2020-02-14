Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

