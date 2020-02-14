Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

