Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III makes up approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $20.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

