Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,508,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.