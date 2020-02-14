Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 650,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of GBDC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.