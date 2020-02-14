Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $309.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $310.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

