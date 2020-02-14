Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd comprises approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 906.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC opened at $22.92 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

