Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

